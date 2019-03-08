Former pupils return to Eastbury school for 'inspirational' awards ceremony

L-R: Award winners Riddhi Jain, Krish Sharma and Aliya Choudhary. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost Archant

A school's ex-pupils returned for an "inspirational" awards ceremony to celebrate youngsters' successes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chair of Governors Roy Patient hands Hamid Azhar an award. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost Chair of Governors Roy Patient hands Hamid Azhar an award. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost

Eastbury's annual awards evening recognised the academic achievements, creativity and community endeavours of its pupils with young people rewarded for their hard work in a range of subjects.

The evening was presented by Year 11 pupils with staff, youngsters and proud parents gathering at the school in Hulse Avenue, Barking.

You may also want to watch:

David Dickson, executive headteacher, said: "Thank you to everyone involved. It was brilliant to see all the happy students and families, who were obviously so proud of their achievements.

Ex-pupil Oribi Davies speaks to staff, parents and pupils. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost Ex-pupil Oribi Davies speaks to staff, parents and pupils. Picture: Mahdiya Bashardost and Hafsa Bashardost

"I absolutely loved the way in which the students spoke about the achievements within the school and about their peers. "The slickness with interludes of music and oracy was well judged and timed. The inclusion of alumni was hugely inspirational and it was great to have discussions with them afterwards."

Former students Princess Adeosun, Daniel Anandie and Oribi Davies offered inspiring words to the next generation during the evening.

School governor Kevin Medcalf said: "It was very enjoyable."