Eastbury Community School stages its biggest careers fair

A secondary school has held its biggest careers fair with more than 40 employers speaking to teenagers about career options.

Eastbury Community School in Hulse Avenue, Barking, held its annual fair for years 10 to 13 this week.

Stuart Gander, from the school, said: "Events like these are so important in helping young people consider a wider range of pathways, raise aspirations and to develop their knowledge to help them with the next transition in life.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the volunteers who gave up their time to attend the fair.

"The afternoon went very smoothly and many students commented on how invaluable events like this are, on helping to develop their career knowledge and to get a greater insight into the apprenticeship and university route, and into employment."

Employers included London Screen Academy, Havering College, Barking and Dagenham College, the Department for Work and Pensions, Barking FC, Goldsmiths University, West Ham United FC, the National Citizens Service, The Royal Navy, HSBC, JP Morgan and the Royal Air Force.