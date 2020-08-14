Search

Advanced search

Barking nursery hosting free holiday club to support children who have missed out during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 August 2020

Eastbury Nursery and Pre School is running free holiday clubs. Picture: Eastbury Nursery & Pre-School (LEYF)

Eastbury Nursery and Pre School is running free holiday clubs. Picture: Eastbury Nursery & Pre-School (LEYF)

Archant

A Barking nursery is hosting a free holiday club to help youngsters most in need this summer.

The club, run by London Early Years Foundation (LEYF), is taking place at Eastbury Nursery and Pre-School to support those who have missed out on a nursery education during lockdown.

You may also want to watch:

It has been designed to boost children’s activity levels and features activities such as football, dancing and yoga, as well as speech and language activities, music and reading.

The young participants are also being taught how to cook healthy meals with their parents, who are given simple recipe cards and ingredients to take home.

Nursery manager Tina Georgiou said: “During lockdown, some of our children have really struggled in dealing with the fears their parents were experiencing such as not being able to leave their homes for daily fresh air or not attending nursery and seeing their friends and teachers.

“The holiday club has been a lifesaver for many families – helping them to readjust to a new normal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham

A man was found with stab injuries in Thompson Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

Tributes to King George Hospital worker and mother-of-four killed in Dagenham

Esther Egbon worked as a healthcare assistant. Picture: King George Hospital

Police name man and woman found dead in Dagenham

Police were called to Gosfield Road. Picture: Google

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man in his 60s stabbed in Dagenham

A man was found with stab injuries in Thompson Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham film studios given £5million government boost

An artist's rendition of the film studios planned for Dagenham East. Picture: Be First

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking nursery hosting free holiday club to support children who have missed out during lockdown

Eastbury Nursery and Pre School is running free holiday clubs. Picture: Eastbury Nursery & Pre-School (LEYF)

‘If there’s one positive thing to come out of the pandemic, it’s the community spirit’

Tom Murtagh, left, with fellow fundraiser Joe Emery . Picture: Saint Francis Hospice

View from a comedian: Body for Baywatch, face for Crimewatch

Steve Allen wonders at the confusion over coronavirus rules.

West Ham Women complete signature of midfielder Ruby Grant

Ruby Grant of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Dagenham friends walk 14 miles to Tower Bridge to raise funds for Saint Francis Hospice

Dagenham friends Marion Tomlin and Debbie Nun raised more than �1,100 for Saint Francis Hospice through a sponsored walk. Picture: SFH