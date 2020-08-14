Barking nursery hosting free holiday club to support children who have missed out during lockdown

A Barking nursery is hosting a free holiday club to help youngsters most in need this summer.

The club, run by London Early Years Foundation (LEYF), is taking place at Eastbury Nursery and Pre-School to support those who have missed out on a nursery education during lockdown.

It has been designed to boost children’s activity levels and features activities such as football, dancing and yoga, as well as speech and language activities, music and reading.

The young participants are also being taught how to cook healthy meals with their parents, who are given simple recipe cards and ingredients to take home.

Nursery manager Tina Georgiou said: “During lockdown, some of our children have really struggled in dealing with the fears their parents were experiencing such as not being able to leave their homes for daily fresh air or not attending nursery and seeing their friends and teachers.

“The holiday club has been a lifesaver for many families – helping them to readjust to a new normal.”