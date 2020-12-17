Barking school pupils wish care home residents Merry Christmas

Video

Published: 7:00 AM December 17, 2020

Eastbury Community School's pupils sent cards to care homes for Christmas and took part in a live link up over the internet with one home. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Schoolchildren brought smiles to the faces of care home residents in a live Christmas link up online.

Pupils from Eastbury Community School in Barking chatted with residents and shared a video performance of We Wish You A Merry Christmas in sign language on Tuesday, December 15.

The special event was the idea of kind-hearted pupil Stanley Nunn who wanted to put smiles on the faces of older people after seeing a piece on the news about how lonely the elderly felt because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Stanley Nunn organised for his school to send the cards and take part in the link up after seeing a story on the news about how lonely older people feel isolated in care homes. - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Stanley, 10, said: "I'm just so happy because they were so happy. The residents sang back to the children. It felt really heart-warming and lovely."

Up to 15 residents at Bennetts Castle Care Centre chatted to the youngsters before blowing kisses and singing back to the group of 60 Year 5 pupils at the end of the video call.

Grace Chido Maswaya, who manages the centre, said: "Our residents enjoyed watching Stanley and his classmates sing.

"They were elated and appreciated the efforts made by the children. They joined in the singing and responded by clapping and tapping their feet.

"Thank you, Stanley and classmates," Grace added.

David Dickson, executive headteacher, said: "It makes me feel even prouder and privileged to be the executive headteacher of Eastbury Community School when I hear of such moving stories of what our amazing pupils do to help those in need.

"Stanley has been an inspiration to others all across the school and the community. [He] deserves our utmost of praise and thanks for helping the elderly in these very challenging times."

Eastbury's pupils have also been busy making Christmas cards for residents. Stanley and mum Kate Harrison will be delivering about 500 cards to 10 care homes on Friday (December 18).

Forty more are going to be posted to a home in Northamptonshire where Stanley's aunt works.

Kate thanked the school, homes, Stanley's friend Jamal Mosaraf Lotti and anyone who responded to Stanley's public appeal to send cards.

She said: "Hopefully, this is something that will happen across our borough for years to come.

"We must not forget our elderly."