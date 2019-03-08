Search

Advanced search

'Pupils can flourish in their understanding of different people's ways of life': Barking primary wins RE award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 October 2019

Eastbury Primary School in Barking. Picture: Google.

Eastbury Primary School in Barking. Picture: Google.

Google

A primary school has won an award for its work in religious education.

Eastbury Primary, Barking, earned the silver Religious Education Quality Mark for giving children the chance to develop their knowledge and understanding of faiths from around the world.

You may also want to watch:

The school aims to encourage children to ask and reflect on challenging questions, as well as to give them opportunities for personal reflection to explore their own beliefs.

Council RE adviser Claire Clinton said: "It is a very hard award to achieve and reflects a lot of work by the staff to ensure that religious education is taught well and pupils can flourish in their understanding of different people's ways of life."

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement added: "It is important that children learn about different cultures as it will give them a broader outlook on people and their beliefs."

"Thank you to all those involved at Eastbury Primary for their work in this important area. I congratulate them on the award and encourage other schools to follow."

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

‘Pupils can flourish in their understanding of different people’s ways of life’: Barking primary wins RE award

Eastbury Primary School in Barking. Picture: Google.

Barking boss Gardner heaps pressure on league leaders as they aim to cause upset

Junior Dadson is chased by two Brentwood defenders (pic Terry Gilbert)

Daggers blog: 10 unbeaten but a draw with strugglers Chorley

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Barking skipper Forde hoping for a big reaction

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists