'Pupils can flourish in their understanding of different people's ways of life': Barking primary wins RE award

Eastbury Primary School in Barking. Picture: Google. Google

A primary school has won an award for its work in religious education.

Eastbury Primary, Barking, earned the silver Religious Education Quality Mark for giving children the chance to develop their knowledge and understanding of faiths from around the world.

The school aims to encourage children to ask and reflect on challenging questions, as well as to give them opportunities for personal reflection to explore their own beliefs.

Council RE adviser Claire Clinton said: "It is a very hard award to achieve and reflects a lot of work by the staff to ensure that religious education is taught well and pupils can flourish in their understanding of different people's ways of life."

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement added: "It is important that children learn about different cultures as it will give them a broader outlook on people and their beliefs."

"Thank you to all those involved at Eastbury Primary for their work in this important area. I congratulate them on the award and encourage other schools to follow."