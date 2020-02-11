Eastbury pupils 'inspired' by Metro bank challenge

L-R: Eastbury Community School pupils Lardie Oyenuga, Grace Babatunde, Michael Adeoye, Leoart Ferizi, Chanel Kyei and Kamrul Ahmed along with the judges from Metro bank. Picture: Eastbury Community School Archant

Pupils have gained an insight into the banking world thanks to a national apprenticeship week challenge which saw six youngsters scoop first place.

Twelve Year 10 GCSE business students from Eastbury Community School in Barking competed against about 50 other youngsters at Havering College as part of an event organised with Metro bank on Wednesday, February 5.

Computer science and business teacher, Muhammad Hussain, said: "The team showed leadership, teamwork and great presentation skills on a marketing campaign inspiring them in a relevant and meaningful way."

The youngsters had to research Metro bank, come up with initiatives and present their ideas in a Dragon's Den style judging session at the end of the day.

They took part as part of the national apprenticeship week at Havering College.