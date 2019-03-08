Easter egg delivery brings smiles to children in Dagenham hostel

Butler Court staff with Cllrs Eileen Keller and Peter Chand who represents the Dagenham United Charity. Picture: CLLR PETER CHAND Archant

Children living in a council run hostel have been treated to Easter eggs.

The youngsters from Butler Court in Gosfield Road, Dagenham, buzzed with excitement on seeing the chocolate delivered after being donated by the Dagenham United Charity and Time FM 107.5.

Barking and Dagenham councillors Eileen Keller and Peter Chand dropped off the tasty treats on Tuesday.

Hostel manager, Paul Perry, said: “The residents in the hostel are in genuine need and something as simple as giving Easter eggs really makes the children smile.

“The residents and staff, in particular, really appreciate the help and support elected members give to the hostel.

“On behalf of all the staff at the hostel, thank you very much.”