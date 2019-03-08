Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Easter egg delivery brings smiles to children in Dagenham hostel

PUBLISHED: 15:53 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 17 April 2019

Butler Court staff with Cllrs Eileen Keller and Peter Chand who represents the Dagenham United Charity. Picture: CLLR PETER CHAND

Butler Court staff with Cllrs Eileen Keller and Peter Chand who represents the Dagenham United Charity. Picture: CLLR PETER CHAND

Archant

Children living in a council run hostel have been treated to Easter eggs.

The youngsters from Butler Court in Gosfield Road, Dagenham, buzzed with excitement on seeing the chocolate delivered after being donated by the Dagenham United Charity and Time FM 107.5.

Barking and Dagenham councillors Eileen Keller and Peter Chand dropped off the tasty treats on Tuesday.

Hostel manager, Paul Perry, said: “The residents in the hostel are in genuine need and something as simple as giving Easter eggs really makes the children smile.

“The residents and staff, in particular, really appreciate the help and support elected members give to the hostel.

“On behalf of all the staff at the hostel, thank you very much.”

Most Read

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Schoolboy with leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro dies

Micky Bennett won the heart of rapper Stormzy. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Most Read

Man injured during knifepoint robbery in Barking

A man has been robbed at knifepoint in Chelmer Crescent, Barking. Picture: Google Maps

Council tenant gives up Dagenham flat where man was shot

Police at the scene of a shooting at Hawkwell House, Dagenham. Picture: Ken Mears

Footage released as demolition of Sebastian Court in Barking nears the end

Demolition work at Sebastian Court in Barking has almost finished. Picture: BE FIRST

Jailed: Gang and drill musician ringleader who tortured a boy after Barking kidnap

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Schoolboy with leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro dies

Micky Bennett won the heart of rapper Stormzy. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Paddon siblings collect medals at G-Force Championships

Danielle (left) and Andrew Paddon of Elite Tang Soo Do (pic: Elite Tang Soo Do)

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Eastbury Community School pupil Baig wins national title

Eastbury Community School's Maliha Baig triumphed at the the Under-12 National Cup in Blackpool (pic: Trevor Parsons)

Taylor to play full-strength Daggers side against Eastleigh out of respect for play-off race

Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (19) celebrates his goal at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists