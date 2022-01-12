News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Book examines police failings in Stephen Port investigation

Logo Icon

Sophie Mitchell

Published: 3:14 PM January 12, 2022
Stephen Port was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for the murders of the four men.

Stephen Port was sentenced to life in prison in 2016 for the murders of four men. - Credit: Met Police

A book examining the failings of Barking and Dagenham police in the case of serial killer Stephen Port, who murdered four young men in Barking, is being released by a former Post reporter.

‘Easy Kills: The inside story of Stephen Port and how police missed the blatant murders of gay men’ is a new exploration into Port’s life and the police investigation. The book is written by Sebastian Murphy-Bates, a journalist and former Barking resident.

The front cover of Easy Kills by Sebastian Murphy-Bates

The front cover of Easy Kills by Sebastian Murphy-Bates - Credit: Mirror Books

Stephen Port was convicted in 2016 of the murder of four men who he lured to his flat after meeting them via gay and bisexual social networks and apps.

A lack of a full investigation by police led to Port being convicted of perverting the course of justice instead of the murder of his first victim, 23-year-old Anthony Walgate. Port originally claimed to have found Mr Walgate’s body outside his flat.

Sebastian Murphy-Bates

Sebastian Murphy-Bates - Credit: Sebastian Murphy-Bates

“It was just astounding to me how badly the police failed the victims of the murders and their families, through a lack of investigation”, said Sebastian, who also reported on the case during the trial.

“I got really worried that after all the news coverage, it could just disappear from public memory,” he said.

“I wanted to do something that’s more permanent than the online news article… a demand that it never happen again.”

Most Read

  1. 1 House badly damaged by blaze in Dagenham
  2. 2 Man run over four times embroiled in row over £40,000, murder trial told
  3. 3 Bow man charged with three offences after Dagenham stabbing
  1. 4 Man in hospital after Dagenham stabbing
  2. 5 Found: Elderly man reported missing from Dagenham
  3. 6 'Frozen' rabbit found in Amazon box in Goresbrook Park
  4. 7 Council tax hike and social care investment proposed for next Barking and Dagenham budget
  5. 8 Car park murder: 'Distressing' CCTV shows victim being run over four times
  6. 9 Retiring headteacher thanked as school raises thousands for charities
  7. 10 Praise for borough's head of libraries after receiving honour

After the first death, Port killed three more men before being arrested for murder by police. Two of the bodies were found in the graveyard of St Margaret's church, and one in the park adjacent.

“I know from writing to [Port] in prison, this is not a sophisticated man”, said Sebastian. “This isn’t a guy who’s capable of spinning a convincing web of lies. This is a man who was utterly incompetent, who was allowed to murder. The police made this easy for him, which is why the book is called Easy Kills.”

On the recent BBC drama Four Lives about the same case, starring Stephen Merchant as Port alongside Sheridan Smith and Jaime Winstone, Sebastian said: “I thought it was incredibly beautiful. The way that they homed in on the family members who basically turned detective in lieu of the police not doing their jobs was excellent.”

Easy Kills, published by Mirror Books, is available from January 20.

Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This property in Park Avenue, Barking is on the market for £975,000

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Barking compared with the rest of the world

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
John Avers, 47, died in a car park in Whalebone Lane, Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

London Live News

Old Bailey trial set to begin over Iceland car park murder 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Hugo Delgado, Mike Hassini and Nikki Darke were jailed in December 2021.

London Live News

Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Hospital is run by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Pic: Ken

Data

Patients with Covid still rising across east London hospitals

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon