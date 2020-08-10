Search

Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

PUBLISHED: 12:04 10 August 2020

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme is now in its second week across Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme is enjoying its second week across Barking and Dagenham.

Customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks between Monday and Wednesday (up to £10 per person) until the end of the month.

Some Barking and Dagenham outlets participating in the scheme include:

• Cristina’s

• Caffe Latte

• The Boat House Cafe and Bar

• Mylahore

• Big Moe’s Diner

• Gunay’s Cafe

• Lara Grill

• Oak Tree Cafe

• 22 Ventidue

A full list can be found by visiting tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.

Many of the most popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Express, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons are also taking part. A full list of those outlets can be found by visiting www.tax.service.gov.uk.

