Which Barking and Dagenham restaurants are participating in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme?

The government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme is enjoying its second week across Barking and Dagenham.

Customers will receive 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks between Monday and Wednesday (up to £10 per person) until the end of the month.

Some Barking and Dagenham outlets participating in the scheme include:

• Cristina’s

• Caffe Latte

• The Boat House Cafe and Bar

• Mylahore

• Big Moe’s Diner

• Gunay’s Cafe

• Lara Grill

• Oak Tree Cafe

• 22 Ventidue

A full list can be found by visiting tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant.

Many of the most popular chains, such as Burger King, KFC, Pizza Express, Caffè Nero and Wetherspoons are also taking part. A full list of those outlets can be found by visiting www.tax.service.gov.uk.