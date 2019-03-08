Search

White Horse pub to return to its 'former glory' despite fears for St Chad's remembrance garden

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 September 2019

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

The White Horse pub in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A disused pub is to be restored with homes built next door to a garden of remembrance despite families' privacy fears.

A computer generated image of how the development is expected to look. Picture: EBURY HOLDINGSA computer generated image of how the development is expected to look. Picture: EBURY HOLDINGS

Developer, Ebury Chadwell LLP, gained permission to raise three blocks of flats around the White Horse pub in High Road, Chadwell Heath, near St Chad's Garden of Remembrance, at a council meeting on Monday, September 16.

Angela Johnson, whose brother's final resting place is in the garden, said: "I'm not opposed to the restoration of the White Horse, but I do have some deep rooted concerns about the impact it may have on the remembrance garden."

She explained about 100 families pay respects to deceased relatives at the garden, but the development could block light, generate noise and threaten privacy.

Angela Johnson raised concerns about the impact the flats would have on privacy at St Chad's remembrance garden. Picture: LBBDAngela Johnson raised concerns about the impact the flats would have on privacy at St Chad's remembrance garden. Picture: LBBD

St Chad's warden, Robert Crowther, sought reassurance the church's plans for a hall would not be affected by new neighbours complaining about noise. The effect of light loss on the stained glass windows was raised too.

Cllr Amardeep Singh Jamu said he was in favour of building homes, but warned more people would lead to overcrowding, putting pressure on parking, schools and surgeries.

However, Ebury's agent Mandip Sahota argued the developer worked "diligently" with the council's planning officers and neighbours on the scheme.

St Chad's church warden, Robert Crowther, raised concerns about the impact light levels would have on the place of worship's stained glass windows. Picture: LBBDSt Chad's church warden, Robert Crowther, raised concerns about the impact light levels would have on the place of worship's stained glass windows. Picture: LBBD

"The White Horse lies in a desperate state. It is proposed to [bring] this locally listed building back to its former glory," he said.

Architect Andrew Neale said trees between the garden and development would screen out noise and stop prying eyes.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos, front row centre, quizzed the council's planning officer over pressures on transport and pushed for more details about the scheme's 'affordable' housing. Picture: LBBDCllr Andrew Achilleos, front row centre, quizzed the council's planning officer over pressures on transport and pushed for more details about the scheme's 'affordable' housing. Picture: LBBD

The height and scale of the church and trees had more impact on light, he added.

Andrew O'Sullivan, lined up to be the White Horse's landlord, said: "[The pub] is an absolute mess. Everyone I know wants this."

He added the pub - which under the bid would see its rent capped at £20,000 for 25 years - was a target for junkies, arsonists and vandals, including youngsters throwing tiles off the roof.

Of the homes, 22 per cent would be "affordable" up to 80pc of market rates. Buyers would be barred from applying for parking permits.

When Cllr Andrew Achilleos pushed for more detail on rents, the council's planning officer replied it was not outlined in the bid report.

Community infrastructure levy money could be used on services, he added.

