Last chance to apply for 2020 primary school places

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 January 2020

Parents in Barking and Dagenham are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

Parents in Barking and Dagenham are urged to apply for 2020 primary school places by the January 15 deadline. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

If your child is due to start primary school in September this year, you have until Wednesday to apply for a place.

While you won't find out the results until mid-April, it is vitally important to apply by the January 15 deadline.

Late applications could mean you are less likely to secure a place at your preferred school.

Children born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016 are due to start primary school in September.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement said: "This is an important time in your child's life and one that shouldn't be taken without consideration.

"Please make sure you get your child's application and use all six preferences in by the end of Wednesday."

Nine out of 10 Barking and Dagenham schools are rated good or outstanding.

Visit lbbd.gov.uk/school-admissions for more information and to apply for your child's place online.

