A-level results: All Saints Catholic School doubles amount of A* grades
PUBLISHED: 16:10 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:10 15 August 2019
Archant
All Saints Catholic School are celebrating A-level and Btec results success, including doubling the amount of A* grades achieved last year.
Among the top achievers was Mari Preka, who is taking up her place at Oxford University reading geography after earning an A*, two A grades and a B.
Patrick Sullivan achieved an A* and two As and will be studying at King's College London reading biochemistry.
You may also want to watch:
Pupils from the Wood Lane, Dagenham school are going on to study a range of courses from politics and international relations to the arts and social sciences in places as far away as Aberdeen and Exeter.
A number of pupils have also followed successful sixth form routes in to apprenticeships, such as electrical engineering.
The school had a 97 per cent pass rate this year.
Headteacher Clare Cantle said: "This is another very promising year for All Saints.
"It is so rewarding for all the staff to see students achieve so much and now see them take the next steps in to their future."