A-level results: All Saints Catholic School doubles amount of A* grades

All Saints pupil Mari Preka, who is taking up her place at Oxford University, with her friend Sofia Delos Santos. Picture: Nick Pauro. Archant

All Saints Catholic School are celebrating A-level and Btec results success, including doubling the amount of A* grades achieved last year.

All Saints pupil Ella Gunn celebrates her A-level results with her mum. Picture: Nick Pauro. All Saints pupil Ella Gunn celebrates her A-level results with her mum. Picture: Nick Pauro.

Among the top achievers was Mari Preka, who is taking up her place at Oxford University reading geography after earning an A*, two A grades and a B.

Patrick Sullivan achieved an A* and two As and will be studying at King's College London reading biochemistry.

Pupils from the Wood Lane, Dagenham school are going on to study a range of courses from politics and international relations to the arts and social sciences in places as far away as Aberdeen and Exeter.

Patrick Sullivan, left, who will study biochemistry at Kings College London, with friends. Picture: Nick Pauro. Patrick Sullivan, left, who will study biochemistry at Kings College London, with friends. Picture: Nick Pauro.

A number of pupils have also followed successful sixth form routes in to apprenticeships, such as electrical engineering.

The school had a 97 per cent pass rate this year.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: "This is another very promising year for All Saints.

"It is so rewarding for all the staff to see students achieve so much and now see them take the next steps in to their future."