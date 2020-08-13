A-levels: All Saints Catholic School doubles A*-A grades

All Saints high achivers Yasmine Frimpong, who earned a B, A, A* and A*, with Abiola Mudashiru, who achieved a B, A*, A and B. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School Archant

All Saints Catholic School is celebrating the outstanding A-levels its sixth formers worked so hard to achieve in very difficult circumstances.

All Saints pupils, including James Haley, are celebrating getting their A-levels results today. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School All Saints pupils, including James Haley, are celebrating getting their A-levels results today. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School

Final results as published by the Department of Education show pupils in Year 13 at the Dagenham school achieved a doubling of A*- A grades.

A third of all pupils achieved A*-B and overall, 98pc of pupils achieved A*-E.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “We are delighted that the release of these results has finally come, albeit with headlines and controversy only the night before, which has been troubling for all concerned.

“Students and staff have worked incredibly hard towards excellent outcomes for their future and I am confident their next steps will be rewarding.

“The standard of teaching and learning in our sixth form is truly impressive.

“We look forward to clearer, controversy-free sixth form results next year and I’d like to publicly thank all involved.”

A number of pupils achieved outstanding results and will be going to universities including The London School of Economics, UCL, King’s, Manchester and Southampton.

High achievers included: Yasmine Frimpong (economics B, EPQ A, maths A*, sociology A*), Aoife Fitzpatrick (English A, EPQ A, history A*, psychology B) and Anniereetha Moses (maths A*, biology A, chemistry A).

Angeline Jolly (EPQ B, maths A, psychology A, chemistry B), Leo Dedja (economics B, maths A, sociology A*) and Abiola Mudashiru (EPQ B, psychology A*, biology A, chemistry B) also achieved impressive results.

Head of sixth form Steve Bonnar said: “We set this year group high targets at the start of the year and as a group of young people, they did the best they could in difficult circumstances.

“Teachers know students really well, meaning they got the individual support they needed to be successful and I have every confidence we will now work with them on their successful onward journey.”