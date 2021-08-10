A Level results 2021: Headteacher hails All Saints Catholic School pupils

Published: 11:13 AM August 10, 2021

Benedict Okungbowa will study at Oxford University after achieving three A* grades. - Credit: All Saints Catholic School

All Saints Catholic School Sixth Form pupils have been praised for their "spirit, dedication and maturity" after A Level exam results were published.

The highest achiever at the school in Terling Road, Dagenham was Benedict Okungbowa, who is going on to Oxford University with three A* grades in geography, business and mathematics.

Keeane King achieved an A* in physics, biology and chemistry and Simson Vinson earned A* grades in mathematics, further maths, biology and chemistry.

Abigail Anson earned an A* in both chemistry and biology with a B in psychology while Louie Gunn achieved an A* in law with A grades in politics and geography.

Adesewa Adetoro, who earned an A* in chemistry and physics as well as an A in maths, has secured an apprenticeship for a chartered management degree with Microsoft.

All Saints headteacher Clare Cantle said: “I would like to congratulate all of our newest alumni for their spirit, dedication and maturity.

"They have navigated all that has been thrust upon them and maintained their calm and purpose.

“Their mentors, form tutors and teachers had every faith in them and we now say farewell as they carry on their journey in to adult life.

“We are also delighted that a record level of our students have decided to continue their studies at Russell Group universities following years of rigorous study here at All Saints.”

This year, AS and A Level grades have been assessed by teachers using mock exams, in-class tests, essays and coursework.

All Saints head of sixth form Steve Bonnar said: “We congratulate our sixth form of outstanding students who have worked for and now chosen their future life paths in so many different, fulfilling directions.”

A Level results came out on August 10 with GCSEs to be released on August 12 this year, earlier than usual to give students more time to appeal if they believe grades are not a fair reflection of their work.

For full coverage of 2021 A Level and GCSE results across the borough, see next week's edition of the Barking and Dagenham Post.