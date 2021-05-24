Dagenham school recognised for mental health and wellbeing provision

Published: 4:48 PM May 24, 2021

All Saints School said it was praised for its work supporting pupils and parents during lockdown. - Credit: LBBD

A school in Dagenham has been recognised for its mental health and wellbeing provision.

All Saints Catholic School received a gold standard award from the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools.

It was deemed to be excelling in all eight areas of the School Mental Health Award framework.

The school, in Terling Road, said it was praised for its work to support parents and pupils during lockdown.

It provides resources and workshops to help people support their child's mental health and additional sessions for parents to speak to teachers if they need to.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: "This award recognises that we, as a staff body and school community, care for one another: we express this care in so many ways, and it is humbling to know that it is being celebrated so positively.

"During months of lockdowns, our staff maintained their relationships with our families both in school for key workers and online.

"I especially consider the weekly newsletter to have been a personal and purposeful way to promote the bonds we have all nurtured over the years and to educate our young people no matter the obstacles.

"What we have learnt from this troubling period is that All Saints staff are there for all, all the time."

Mrs Cantle added all staff at the school are trained in mental health to offer pupils the best possible first-line support, with measures in place to support their wellbeing too.

The school supports flexible working and striking a work-life balance.

Staff have a strong sense of community and get involved in various social events and physical activities to support their mental health, the school said.

Barking and Dagenham councillor Evelyn Carpenter, who is cabinet member for school improvement and educational attainment, said: "This is great news and a tribute to the creativity, care, skill and dedication of the excellent staff at All Saints School.

"Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, All Saints has continued to improve the health and wellbeing of its staff and pupils."