GCSE results: Top grades in a third of exams taken by All Saints pupils

PUBLISHED: 16:39 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 22 August 2019

All Saints Catholic School pupil Benedict Okungbowa celebrates his GCSE results. Picture: Paul Bennett

All Saints Catholic School pupil Benedict Okungbowa celebrates his GCSE results. Picture: Paul Bennett

Archant

All Saints Catholic School is celebrating after a third of all grades awarded were at 9-7 - the equivalent of an A or A*.

All Saints Catholic School pupil Toluwalope Seidu with her sister Toluwani. Picture: Paul BennettAll Saints Catholic School pupil Toluwalope Seidu with her sister Toluwani. Picture: Paul Bennett

Top achievers at the Terling Road, Dagenham school include Benedict Okungbowa, who achieved seven 9s and two 8s.

Ruth Adetunji achieved five 9s, three 8s and one 7, while Damilola Ademola achieved three 9s and seven 8s.

Overall, there were 85 9s - the highest possible grade - awarded to the school's pupils.

All Saints Catholic School pupils Jesline Rathod and Jada Fairbanks. Picture: Paul BennettAll Saints Catholic School pupils Jesline Rathod and Jada Fairbanks. Picture: Paul Bennett

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: "The atmosphere this morning is absolutely electric.

"The pupils have achieved amazing results and once again I could not be more proud of them.

"They have been a great year group and we are delighted that again a majority are staying with us for A-level.

"All our staff worked so hard to help create this success."

