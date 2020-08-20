GCSE results: All Saints Catholic School celebrates grades of ‘determined and resilient’ pupils

All Saints Catholic School is celebrating its GCSEs examination results after a summer of heightened anticipation and upheaval for Year 11 pupils.

Precious Oluwaniyi was the top achiever in her year with eight 9s, an 8 and a 7. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School Precious Oluwaniyi was the top achiever in her year with eight 9s, an 8 and a 7. Picture: Nick Pauro / All Saints Catholic School

The Dagenham school achieved some outstanding results in English, mathematics and science, as well as in the arts and languages.

Individually, the highest achiever was Precious Oluwaniyi with eight 9 grades, an 8 and a 7.

William Cando and Iurie Luca earned seven 9s each, while Sophie Lettington and Rosie O’Connor both achieved six 9s.

Headteacher Ms Clare Cantle said: “Our young people should be proud of these examination results as they are the culmination and reward for years of focus, resilience and creativity.

“Everyone at the school has worked relentlessly to give our pupils the greatest chance of success, alongside their parents and carers who we thank for working with us over the years the pupils have studied with us at All Saints.

“Whilst there is much celebration about their results, what must be celebrated also is the determination and resilience of these young people in what has been one of the toughest years for them.

“We are also delighted that the majority of our year 11 have decided to continue their studies with us in sixth form.”

Head of sixth form Steve Bonnar added: “We are delighted to have a sixth form packed with our outstanding students who have chosen to continue studying in what is an exceptional academic environment that maintains exceptional, familial care with an innovative, comprehensive curriculum.”