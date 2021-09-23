News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Dagenham school receives Unicef UK award

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:33 PM September 23, 2021   
All Saints Catholic School head of Year 7​​​​​​​ Meral Incedal with pupils

Head of Year 7 Meral Incedal with new pupils at All Saints Catholic School in Dagenham. - Credit: Nick Pauro

A school in Dagenham has received an award from a global children’s aid and rights organisation.

All Saints Catholic School was granted a silver rights-respecting school award by Unicef UK.

The award recognises schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and to encouraging everyone to respect the rights of others.

Silver recipients are those that are making excellent progress towards embedding the principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child into its ethos, curriculum and practice.

Headteacher Clare Cantle said: “We are delighted that our mission to respect and nurture the dignity of every individual in our community has been recognised by Unicef.

“I congratulate the staff involved in having us receive this recognition and moreover wish to thank our wonderful pupils who make our right- respecting school a place of duty, service and respect.

“Our new Year 7 pupils are now learning what it means to be at a school rooted in respect for one another.” 

