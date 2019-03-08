Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham schoolgirl’s anti-racism artwork to be entered in Show Racism the Red Card competition

PUBLISHED: 14:00 30 March 2019

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won All Saints Catholic School's competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face. Picture: ALL SAINTS

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won All Saints Catholic School's competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face. Picture: ALL SAINTS

Archant

A schoolgirl’s prize-winning anti-racism artwork is being entered in a national competition.

Students won tickets to the Daggers game against Barrow. Picture: ALL SAINTSStudents won tickets to the Daggers game against Barrow. Picture: ALL SAINTS

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won the All Saints Catholic School competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face with the caption ‘we all belong to one human race’.

The prize piece will now compete in the National Show Racism the Red Card competition later this year.

The Wood Lane school’s assistant headteacher, Nick Pauro, said: “We are so proud of our Year 7s and how thoughtfully and creatively they have worked with their pastoral leaders.

“To see the passion in our pupils to have such values heard bodes well for all our futures.”

The pupils spent two weeks on the project judged by two teachers and the student council. Picture: ALL SAINTSThe pupils spent two weeks on the project judged by two teachers and the student council. Picture: ALL SAINTS

In the school competition Chelsea Erameh finished second and duo Vinna Ihechi Achi and Adejumoke Adekunle third.

The pupils spent two weeks on the project judged by two teachers and the student council.

Eleven entries won free tickets to the Daggers against racism game.

The match between Dagenham and Redbridge FC and Barrow AFC will take place at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Man stabbed in Dagenham

A cordon is in place in Valence Park. Picture: Christine Lumber

Funeral of Jodie Chesney: Scouts lead guard of honour as community says final goodbye to teenage victim of knife crime

Family, friends and local Scout groups at the funeral of Jodie Chesney (inset) at the Ascension Church. Photos: Met Police/Ken Mears

Teenage boy stabbed in Barking

The teenager wass stabbed in Watersode Close yestreday evening. Pic: Google.

Union accuses council of ‘intensifying social cleansing’ with new development in Barking

Crown House in Barking. Picture: JON KING

Residents launch petitions against plans to charge them up to £245 to park outside their homes

Ash Gill, Keari Sheehan with daughter Isabella, and Reema Sami are hoping to head off a CPZ in Bastable Avenue. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham schoolgirl’s anti-racism artwork to be entered in Show Racism the Red Card competition

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won All Saints Catholic School's competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face. Picture: ALL SAINTS

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Dry for when the clocks go forward!

Ron Jeffries shared this picture of Fairlop Waters, Barkingside, last week, saying: Balmy sunny days found children, adults and Canada geese cooling off beside or on the lake.

Work starts in Dagenham on 92 pre-fab homes for borough’s homeless

Breaking the ground at the site where 92 pre-fabs are due to be built as temporary accommodation for the borough's homeless. Picture: ANDREW BAKER

Taylor set to make raft of changes to Daggers XI for Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss Gardner eager for response after 9-0 defeat at Bowers as Bury Town visit

Action from Barking's clash at Bowers (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists