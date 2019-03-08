Dagenham schoolgirl’s anti-racism artwork to be entered in Show Racism the Red Card competition

A schoolgirl’s prize-winning anti-racism artwork is being entered in a national competition.

Ciel Ysabella De Guzman won the All Saints Catholic School competition for her drawing of four ethnically diverse woman merged into one face with the caption ‘we all belong to one human race’.

The prize piece will now compete in the National Show Racism the Red Card competition later this year.

The Wood Lane school’s assistant headteacher, Nick Pauro, said: “We are so proud of our Year 7s and how thoughtfully and creatively they have worked with their pastoral leaders.

“To see the passion in our pupils to have such values heard bodes well for all our futures.”

In the school competition Chelsea Erameh finished second and duo Vinna Ihechi Achi and Adejumoke Adekunle third.

The pupils spent two weeks on the project judged by two teachers and the student council.

Eleven entries won free tickets to the Daggers against racism game.

The match between Dagenham and Redbridge FC and Barrow AFC will take place at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on Saturday, April 6.