Dagenham school receives gold Equalities Award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2020

All Saints pupils celebrate receiving the Equalities Award's gold standard. Picture: All Saints

All Saints pupils celebrate receiving the Equalities Award's gold standard. Picture: All Saints

All Saints

A Dagenham school is celebrating after receiving the gold level of the Equalities Award.

All Saints Catholic School was accredited with the top level of the recognition scheme.

Assistant headteacher Nick Pauro explained: "This is for pioneering and consistantly embedding the notion of equality in all we do, from what we teach to who we employ and how we cater for all as a Catholic comprehensive school."

The award is run by not-for-profit organisation EqualiTeach, which promotes equality, diversity and inclusion in education.

Staff and pupils must demonstrate how they meet those values by promoting cohesion and development  in moral, social  and cultural  aspects.

The Wood Lane school has been working towards getting the accreditation for the past year, and they will keep the status for three years.

