Project connects Dagenham pupils to trade and commerce sector

Published: 3:30 PM August 20, 2021

Pupils at a Dagenham school have gained insight into careers in trade and commerce.

All Saints Catholic School is among seven schools from across the country that have taken part in the "commerce in the classroom" project run by education charity Future First.

It gives year 10 and 12 pupils the chance to learn about the world of commerce and trade by meeting with alumni and volunteers working in the sector.

Future First alumni manager Alex Barnes said: “Future First is committed to helping young people in state schools and colleges broaden their horizons by connecting them with former pupils who they can relate to.

“The commerce in the classroom project comes at a critical time for both students and the economy.

“Many young people have had their confidence and ambitions for the future knocked by the pandemic and initiatives like this make a real difference.”

With a mix of virtual and face-to-face activities, pupils took part in workshops, career carousels, games focusing on skills needed for trading and problem-solving exercises.