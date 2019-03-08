Search

All Saints celebrates after scooping Artsmark Award from Arts Council England

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 June 2019

Pupils and staff at All Saints are celebrating after receiving a prestigious award.

The Dagenham secondary has scooped the Artsmark Award, which celebrates schools championing cultural education, from Arts Council England.

On receiving the award, headteacher Clare Cantle said: "We're extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award.

"We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark."

The gong recognises primaries and secondaries embracing the arts across all subjects, bringing them to life for pupils.

As an Artsmark school, All Saints gains access to networks and resources from cultural organisations in the country, helping to strengthen and deliver their arts provision.

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: "I would like to congratulate All Saints on their Artsmark Award.

"As an Artsmark school, All Saints exemplifies how the award can help schools achieve a broad and balanced curriculum, ensuring pupil is given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them."

