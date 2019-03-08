Search

Shazam! actress Andi Osho returns to Barking and Dagenham College for student awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 June 2019

Andi Osho shares a joke with Koby Turner, performing arts student of the year runner up. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

Andi Osho shares a joke with Koby Turner, performing arts student of the year runner up. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

A star of hit film Shazam! returned to her old college to celebrate with students who scooped awards at its annual ceremony.

Andi Osho and the performing arts students outside Barking and Dagenham College's conference suite where it held its annual awards ceremony. Picture: JON KINGAndi Osho and the performing arts students outside Barking and Dagenham College's conference suite where it held its annual awards ceremony. Picture: JON KING

Actress and comedienne Andi Osho walked down memory lane as she met youngsters aspiring to become the stage and screen stars of tomorrow on her visit to Barking and Dagenham College on Wednesday.

Andi said: "I'm so proud to be here. I really appreciated seeing the students at the pinnacle of their studies and being recognised for who they are, the progress they made and challenges they overcame.

"We have a certain image in the media of who young people are so it was nice to see a different side of that: the dedication and commitment."

Performing arts students quiz the actress about how to get a break in the TV and film industry. Picture: JON KINGPerforming arts students quiz the actress about how to get a break in the TV and film industry. Picture: JON KING

The 46-year-old, who plays Emma Glover in the DC Comics movie, was quizzed by about 30 performing arts students keen to know how to get into the industry.

Andi, who grew up in a single parent family in Newham and attended the college in the 1990s, said the starting place for everything was to get good at what they do so directors can't say no to them.

Head of performing arts, Tania Edwards said: "This was a lovely opportunity for the students to connect with someone current and from a similar background."

More than 60 youngsters were named winners or runners up at the college's Festival of Success awards including 17-year-old Jamal Abdrahman who scooped the student of the year gong.

Principal, Yvonne Kelly, said: "This is my favourite part of the year. It is always great to celebrate our students' success."

Some of the college's excellence award winners. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGESome of the college's excellence award winners. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

After all the proud students collected their awards, Andi - who has appeared in a number of TV shows including Waking the Dead, Eastenders and Casualty - gave a speech aimed at "busting a few myths".

She told the students they can define their own success in life; that the strongest people have failed several times but learnt from the experience and that to succeed hard work matters as much as talent.

"Anyone who says what you can or can't do because of where you come from - ignore them," she said.

And the fourth myth about not having to worry about money got the whole room laughing when Andi said: "That shit will bite you in the ass."

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

