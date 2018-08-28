Search

Deadline to apply for a primary school place closes on January 15

PUBLISHED: 10:22 08 January 2019

The admission deadline for a primary school place is January 15. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The admission deadline for a primary school place is January 15. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/Press Association Images

The deadline to apply for a primary school place for your child is next Tuesday.

If your child was born between September 1 2014 and August 31 2015, to ensure they have a place for the school year starting in September, you must apply by January 15.

When you’re filling in the form, you must apply for three schools, listing them in order of preference. Councils will then send confirmations of your child’s place on April 16.

You can ask for your child to be held back a year if they are born in summer, between April 1 and August 31, or if you don’t believe they’ll be ready for school in the September after they’ve turned four.

If your child lives in Barking and Dagenham, you should apply for a place through Barking and Dagenham Council, but if you want a place at a Barking and Dagenham school and live outside the borough, you must apply through your own local authority.

You must always apply for a place, even if your child has a sibling at your chosen school, you live in the catchment area, or your child already goes to the nursery at the chosen school.

For more information and to apply, click here.

