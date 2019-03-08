Barking and Dagenham Council launches scheme to create new solicitors

Barking and Dagenham Council is looking to swell the ranks of its legal team with fresh talent.

It's opened places for two A-level students to get fully qualified as solicitors via on-the-job training and a funded university law degree.

It's billed as a debt-free way to become a lawyer.

"We're proud to be able to play our part in encouraging young people to apply to join the legal profession by removing barriers that might have put them off," said Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for two driven individuals, and we look forward to supporting them to achieve their goals over the next few years."

The programme is only open to Barking and Dagenham residents.

Applicants must have or be predicted to achieve three Bs at A-Level and five 4-9 grades at GCSE, including maths and English.

The deadline for applying is Saturday, 29 June 2019. More information can be found at www.lbbd.gov.uk/apprenticeships.