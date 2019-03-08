Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking and Dagenham Council launches scheme to create new solicitors

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2019

Picture: David Cheskin/PA.

Picture: David Cheskin/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

Barking and Dagenham Council is looking to swell the ranks of its legal team with fresh talent.

It's opened places for two A-level students to get fully qualified as solicitors via on-the-job training and a funded university law degree.

It's billed as a debt-free way to become a lawyer.

You may also want to watch:

"We're proud to be able to play our part in encouraging young people to apply to join the legal profession by removing barriers that might have put them off," said Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for two driven individuals, and we look forward to supporting them to achieve their goals over the next few years."

The programme is only open to Barking and Dagenham residents.

Applicants must have or be predicted to achieve three Bs at A-Level and five 4-9 grades at GCSE, including maths and English.

The deadline for applying is Saturday, 29 June 2019. More information can be found at www.lbbd.gov.uk/apprenticeships.

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Most Read

Caught short: Barefaced woman wanting to pee on the street

A woman was seen squatting in Constable Mews, Dagenham. Picture: SUBMITTED

House damaged after fire in Reede Road, Dagenham

The London Fire Briage was called to a house fire in Reede Road, Dagenham, on Friday. Picture: GOOGLE

Man, 24, killed in Barking stabbing

Police at the scene in Crows Road this morning.

Residents urged to sign petition against plans to charge them to park outside their homes

The Becontree Residents Association have organised a petition against the controlled parking zone plan for their streets. Picture: KEN MEARS

Dagenham entrepreneur and IT student launch money management app

Dr Arinola Araba (back row, second from left) and Charlie Madigan (back right) an IT student from Barking and Dagenham College. Picture: DR ARINOLA ARABA

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Road Runners show form at home and abroad

Barking Road Runners huddle together at the Great Baddow 10 (pic: Greg Adams/Barking Road Runners)

Barking and Dagenham Council launches scheme to create new solicitors

Picture: David Cheskin/PA.

Woman overcome by smoke in Becontree kitchen fire

Woman injured in fire at Pedley Road in Becontree. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Google

Social housing firm Finefair Limited scoops industry magazine award

Finefair Limited founder Kamran Naseem. Picture: Jay Gorsia

Taylor calls on Daggers to be ‘realistic’ over ambitions

Dagenham & Redbridge players celebrate Chike Kandi's goal against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists