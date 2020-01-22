Barking and Dagenham's aspiring sports stars urged to apply for sponsorship and mentoring programme

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson featured at a sporting champions mentoring day last year as part of the Everyone Active programme.

Aspiring sports stars in the borough have the opportunity to receive funding and support as part of a leisure provider's mentoring programme.

Everyone Active, which operates Abbey Leisure Centre, Becontree Health Leisure Centre and Jim Peters Athletics Stadium in partnership with the council, is urging up-and-coming athletes to apply through its sporting champions scheme.

It has helped more than 1,000 athletes to achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

The scheme currently supports a number of athletes from the area including Barking's own world para-swimming champion Brock Whiston.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active centres and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 towards their training, equipment and competition costs.

Everyone Active sporting champions scheme director Duncan Jefford said: "We are proud to have invested more than £1million in helping upcoming athletes across the country to achieve their goals.

"We have exciting plans for the future of the scheme and I would encourage any athletes from Barking and Dagenham that are looking not just for funding but also mentoring for their future sports career to apply."

Athletes on the scheme are given exclusive opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by some of Britain's most influential sports stars, including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE.

Sessions held across the country last year included talks from industry experts alongside Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who shared their personal experiences and advice.

A number of sporting champions sports days have also been held with schools, in partnership with athletes on the scheme, encouraging young people to try different types of activities and sports.

In 2019, the fourth year of the scheme, its first awards ceremony was launched to recognise athletes' achievements.

Nine awards were presented across regional and national categories, including sporting champion of the year.

Online applications are open from Monday, January 27 to Friday, February 28.

Visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ to fill out the online application form.