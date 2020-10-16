Dagenham primary school recognised for supporting emotional development of pupils

Staff at Thomas Arnold Primary School are celebrating the recognition from Thrive. Picture: Thrive Thrive

A Dagenham primary school has been recognised for the work it does to support the emotional and social development of pupils.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Arnold Primary School has been named as an ambassador school with excellence in leadership following an assessment by mental health organisation Thrive.

You may also want to watch:

The award recognises schools which are making a positive impact on their pupils and the wider community by having a focus on emotional wellbeing.

Katie Parks, the Rowdown Road school’s Thrive lead and counsellor, said: “We felt really excited when we heard that we had been awarded ambassador school status.

“Everyone has worked hard to get to this point and it’s great to have what we’re doing validated in this way.

“Thrive is something we live and breathe at the school and it’s made a real difference to the children here – they are more able to recognise and manage their emotions, they are calmer and able to settle and learn.”