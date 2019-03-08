A-level results: Barking Abbey pupils celebrate straight A grades
PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 August 2019
Archant
After restless nights awaiting her A-level results, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam will sleep soundly tonight.
The Barking Abbey School pupil will study medicine at Kings College London after earning A*s in biology and chemistry and As in physics and maths.
"When I was waiting for results, time moved so slowly and it was hard to sleep at night," the 18-year-old said.
She was among nine pupils at the Sandringham Road school to secure straight A or A* grades.
Other top achievers included Haroon Ayam, who got A*s in English and sociology and an A in psychology, and Jumana Amin, who got A grades in English, history and RE.