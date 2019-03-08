Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

A-level results: Barking Abbey pupils celebrate straight A grades

PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 August 2019

Barking Abbey School pupils Haroon Ayab, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam and Jumana Amin, all 18, all achieved straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Barking Abbey School pupils Haroon Ayab, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam and Jumana Amin, all 18, all achieved straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

Archant

After restless nights awaiting her A-level results, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam will sleep soundly tonight.

The Barking Abbey School pupil will study medicine at Kings College London after earning A*s in biology and chemistry and As in physics and maths.

You may also want to watch:

"When I was waiting for results, time moved so slowly and it was hard to sleep at night," the 18-year-old said.

She was among nine pupils at the Sandringham Road school to secure straight A or A* grades.

Other top achievers included Haroon Ayam, who got A*s in English and sociology and an A in psychology, and Jumana Amin, who got A grades in English, history and RE.

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Barking and Dagenham Council tells disabled woman she has to leave home - three days after telling her she can stay

June Dines (centre front) with some of her neighbours at Luke Allsopp Square. Picture: Sophie Morton

Barking babysitter who shook and threw 11-month-old girl jailed for manslaughter

Anh Pham has been jailed for manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Dagenham autistic man wins back car from government

Autism sufferer Aaron Drain with his mum Karen in front of their old car. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dogging still a risk as council has not fixed broken gate for vulnerable Dagenham residents

The gate on Mitchell Close before a visit by the council on June 25. Picture: Luke Acton.

Appeal for help finding missing 13-year old boy last seen in Dagenham

Police are appealing for help finding Nelbi Zola who was last seen in the Village area of Dagenham. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Daggers attacker Kandi eager to kick on this term

Chike Kandi of Dagenham & Redbridge and Corey Whitely of Ebbsfleet United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

A-level results: Barking Abbey pupils celebrate straight A grades

Barking Abbey School pupils Haroon Ayab, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam and Jumana Amin, all 18, all achieved straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes

A-level results: Headteacher ‘thrilled’ with achievements of Robert Clack pupils

Robert Clack pupil Dylan Affum will be going to Oxford to study engineering. Picture: Luke Acton

Stressed about pending A-level results? Here are tips and advice to help you through the day

Young people across London will be receiving their A-level results today, Thursday, August 15. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA Images

T20: Essex v Middlesex clash washed out

General view of the ground and the raincovers (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists