A-level results: Barking Abbey pupils celebrate straight A grades

Barking Abbey School pupils Haroon Ayab, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam and Jumana Amin, all 18, all achieved straight A grades. Picture: Andrew Brookes Archant

After restless nights awaiting her A-level results, Sowmiya Gunabalasingam will sleep soundly tonight.

The Barking Abbey School pupil will study medicine at Kings College London after earning A*s in biology and chemistry and As in physics and maths.

"When I was waiting for results, time moved so slowly and it was hard to sleep at night," the 18-year-old said.

She was among nine pupils at the Sandringham Road school to secure straight A or A* grades.

Other top achievers included Haroon Ayam, who got A*s in English and sociology and an A in psychology, and Jumana Amin, who got A grades in English, history and RE.