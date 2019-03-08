GCSE results: Barking Abbey headteacher pleased with improvements

Barking Abbey pupils Morgan Banham-Wright, Waseem Mohamed and Annika Verma with headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Luke Acton Archant

Barking Abbey School has seen an increase in the number of pupils passing their maths GCSEs.

Almost three quarters of this year's cohort (74.7 per cent) achieved a grade 4 or above - up from 68pc last year.

In addition, the proportion with a 5 or above - deemed a good pass - increased from 49pc to 57.6pc, and those with a 7 or above - roughly equivalent to an A or A* - rose from 17pc to 23.8pc.

In English, the figures were similar to the previous year - with 9-4s down slightly from 81pc to 80pc.

The percentage achieving 9-5s was also down slightly from 64pc to 63.6, but there was a slight increase in those achieving the top grades, up from 25pc to 25.7pc.

The percentage of pupils achieving 9-4 in both English and maths was 67.7pc, with 49.8pc achieving 9-5 - both an improvement on the previous year's figures.

Headteacher Jo Tupman praised the "excellent set of results".

She added: "We are also very pleased with the number of students who have achieved the top grades, which has really improved from last year.

"That's credited to the students and the staff who worked hard not just last year but throughout key stage four."

Among the top achievers was Morgan Banham-Wright, who achieved 8s and 9s in 12 of his 13 subjects - the only exception being art, having taken the exam with a broken collarbone.

"I'm feeling very happy," the 16-year-old aspiring economist said. "It was surprising, I thought there would be some 7s."

Waseem Mohammed, 16, secured eight 9s and said: "I'm pretty elated, i wasn't expecting so many nines.

"My parents will be really happy.

"I've always wanted to be an engineer. I will be enrolling today and hopefully become an engineer in the future."

Annika Verma said she was "really happy" with her grades - one 9, three 8s, five 7s and two 6s, plus an A in ICT, one of the last subjects left to be graded under the old system.

"I wasn't expecting to get 9s or 8s or anything," the 16-year-old said. She now intends to study maths, English and history A-levels.