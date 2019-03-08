Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barking Abbey pupils 'jumping for joy' as new sports hall opens as part of £18m expansion

PUBLISHED: 14:00 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 08 July 2019

Year 8 pupils from Barking Abbey with, from left to right, Scott Leather, PE teacher, Dennis Wright, from Be First, Cllr Carpenter, and headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Jamie Lorriman

Year 8 pupils from Barking Abbey with, from left to right, Scott Leather, PE teacher, Dennis Wright, from Be First, Cllr Carpenter, and headteacher Jo Tupman. Picture: Jamie Lorriman

Archant

Pupils are jumping for joy after being put through their paces in a new state-of-the-art sports hall.

Barking Abbey's new hall is part of a £17.9million expansion which allows the specialist sports and humanities college to take in 90 more students each year.

Headteacher, Jo Tupman, said: "I am delighted we have now opened our new sports hall at our Longbridge campus and are able to offer the same standard of sporting facility across both our campuses.

"It is a very exciting period in Barking Abbey's long history as we gradually expand to 12-forms of entry and develop our dual campus model.

"Along with our new teaching block and sixth form centre, this will continue to further improve our teaching and learning facilities, so our students are supported in the best possible way to achieve all their goals."

You may also want to watch:

The school, which operates across sites inSandringham Road and Longbridge Road, has already tasted sporting success with pupils scooping basketball scholarships in the USA and representing Great Britain.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "The new facilities at Barking Abbey, including its excellent gym, epitomise what we're trying to achieve in Barking and Dagenham.

"We're expanding our schools as our population grows, so every child has a place, with first class facilities and in a setting that will encourage pupils to reach new heights. Nine out of 10 of our schools rated good to outstanding by Ofsted."

The council's regeneration firm, Be First, was involved in the expansion project.

Dennis Wright, Be First's construction manager, said: "We're motivated by building high quality affordable homes and thriving communities at the same time.

"Good schools are at the heart of this, so we're delighted to be able to help the staff and students of Barking Abbey grow and succeed."

The school's expansion also includes a new 690 square metre teaching block complete with dining hall, science labs, design and technology, art and general teaching classrooms at its Longbridge site.

Most Read

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Retired teacher who dedicated 50 years to Robert Clack officially opens building named in his honour

L-R: Robert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, with former deputy, Mick Fox MBE, as he cuts the ribbon to officially open a new block named after him. Picture: Daniel Bentum Ocran

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Burglar who blackmailed victim for return of stolen watch

Jay Waite was jailed at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: PA/Chris Radburn

Woman fighting for life after attempted murder and sexual assault in Dagenham

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

Most Read

Three guilty of Abdulrahman Juma murder in brutal street attack in Barking

Three guilty of Abdulrahman's brutal murder... Mulangala from Tottenham and Fahad and Ali both from Barking. Picture: Met Police

Retired teacher who dedicated 50 years to Robert Clack officially opens building named in his honour

L-R: Robert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, with former deputy, Mick Fox MBE, as he cuts the ribbon to officially open a new block named after him. Picture: Daniel Bentum Ocran

Officers will not be disciplined over investigation into Barking serial killer Stephen Port

Stephen Port. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Burglar who blackmailed victim for return of stolen watch

Jay Waite was jailed at Basildon Crown Court. Picture: PA/Chris Radburn

Woman fighting for life after attempted murder and sexual assault in Dagenham

Porters Avenue. Picture: Google.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking assistant Flemming feels new signings have sent out a statement to the league

Jay Knight in action for Barking at Norwich United (pic Terry Gilbert)

West Ham damage limitation as Arnautovic makes an ugly, undignified exit

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic

Fifteen Barking Roadrunners take part in Brentwood 10k

Barking Roadrunners took part in the Brentwood 10k. Picture: BRR

Daggers defender Onariase encouraged by team spirit

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham & Redbridge in action against Eastleigh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Essex clash with Yorkshire ‘pretty even’ says McGrath

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Matt Fisher during Essex CCC vs Yorkshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists