Barking pupils donate five crates to food bank

Pupils in Barking have learned about poverty by donating to a food bank and creating a video about the issue.

Year 11 students at Barking Abbey School donated five boxes of non-perishable foods to The Trussell Trust's Barking Foodbank on February 25 as part of their Active Citizenship GCSE Project.

They chose to focus on food poverty after discovering how severely the issue was impacting their own communities.

According to the Trust for London, residents in Barking and Dagenham are 1.9 times more relatively income deprived than the typical resident across the rest of London

Teacher Fizha Ahmed, who helped steer the project, said visiting the food bank was eye-opening for the year group.

“Students heard how parents were skipping meals in order to feed their families, with some people turning up at the food bank having not eaten for three to four days,” Ms Ahmed said.

After leaving the food bank, Ms Ahmed said students felt proud, humbled, but also sad after seeing how prevalent food poverty was in their neighbourhood.

Owing to the success of the project, Barking Abbey School plans to continue working with food banks.



