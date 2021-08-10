News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Barking and Dagenham College students celebrate BTEC success

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:30 AM August 10, 2021    Updated: 11:52 AM August 10, 2021
Leonardo Da Silva, Peter Wilson,, Emmanuel Oreyeni and Stephen Annan Junior

L-R: BTEC students Leonardo Da Silva, Peter Wilson,, Emmanuel Oreyeni and Stephen Annan Junior outside Barking and Dagenham College. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Youngsters from Barking and Dagenham College are celebrating after receiving their BTEC results.

About 450 students got their results from the college in Dagenham Road on Tuesday, August 10.

Among those celebrating was Stephen Annan Junior from Dagenham who earned merit passes in business studies.

Stephen

Stephen plans to study finance at university. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Stephen said: "I feel great. It’s been a long year, but with hard work and dedication I’ve been able to get the results I need. 

"I’m now planning to study finance at university as I’d like to become an investment banker."

Emmanuel

Emmanuel is going to study fine art at UAL. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

You may also want to watch:

Art and design student Emmanuel Oreyeni, from Barking, said he has been passionate about the subject since he was a child.

The 18-year-old became involved in the Thames Ward Community Project while in secondary school and when the country went into lockdown he ran weekly community online art lessons.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham
  2. 2 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
  3. 3 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
  1. 4 Hawk missing from Barking found perched on fence in Loxford
  2. 5 Dogs patrol car park in Barking as part of safety efforts
  3. 6 Which famous bands have rocked Barking and Dagenham?
  4. 7 Witness appeal after woman, 72, dies in Dagenham van collision
  5. 8 Former mayor's fundraising sees thousands donated to Dagenham charities
  6. 9 Elderly woman dies after van collision in Dagenham
  7. 10 Fanshawe portraits assessed in preservation effort for future generations

Emmanuel was delighted to get the results he needed to take up his place at University of the Arts London to study fine art.

Leonardo

Leonardo is heading to Anglia Ruskin University. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Business studies student, Leonardo Da Silva, secured a distinction and two merit grades, meaning the 19-year-old will head to Anglia Ruskin University to study business.

He said: "My business BTEC has been a really good course. It’s given me ideas for the future for what I want to do.

"After I finish at university my goal is to set up my own company. Studying for my BTEC definitely gave me the foundation to do that."

Peter Wilson

Peter Wilson is off to study at the University of South Wales. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Peter Wilson, from Dagenham, is also set for university having achieved distinctions in games art and animation.

He is due to study for a BA in game art at the University of South Wales.

The 18-year-old said: "We’ve been lucky to have fantastic tutors and although adapting to studying during a pandemic was tough to begin with, we did it and now we’re getting our results. I feel overjoyed."

Dilon Beqa, business lecturer at the college said: "These students who have successfully passed their level 3 BTECs have had most of their two year course spent during the pandemic.

"This has meant lots of change and has required them to adapt, which they have done to their credit.

"The class of 2021 should be incredibly proud of themselves."

Education News
Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scarlett Johansson attending the Avengers: Endgame fan event held at Picturehouse Central, London.

Film

Marvel movie blockbuster Black Widow filmed in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
pocket park

People

More than 150 attend official opening of 'fabulous' pocket park in Barking

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
industria cgi

Planning and Development

New developments approved in Barking and Dagenham so far this year

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
topper

People

Dagenham mum vows more acts of crochet kindness despite missing toppers

Jon King

Author Picture Icon