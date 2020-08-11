‘I’m grateful to be getting a grade’: Barking and Dagenham Btec pupils prepare for results day with a difference

Btec student Yahya AdelTalukdar. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Barking and Dagenham College

Barking and Dagenham College pupils are among thousands across the country finding out their Btec results today (Wednesday, August 12).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Btec student Thomas Cooper. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Btec student Thomas Cooper. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Their exams, along with A-levels and GCSEs, were cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, teachers and tutors will be marking students and awarding them a calculated grade based on work they have completed.

Among those eagerly anticipating their grades is Yahya AdelTalukdar, from Barking, who has just completed his level 3 Btec in business studies.

As the Student Union president, the 19-year-old was heavily involved in college life prior to lockdown, and said he found the change difficult at first.

Btec student Emmanuel Oreyeni. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Btec student Emmanuel Oreyeni. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

He added: “Gradually I and my fellow students got used to the new system and the technology.

You may also want to watch:

“It actually ended up being as easy as being at college; just two weeks into lockdown and we were into the routine.”

Yahya found balancing his studies with his home life a challenge, especially after his dad contracted Covid-19, but hopes to get the grades to start a degree apprenticeship or university course.

Thomas Cooper, 17, was able to sit a couple of his business studies exams prior to lockdown.

The Dagenham teenager said: “Personally, I would have preferred to do exams, as I rather like doing them, but I’m grateful to still be getting a grade and to not have been put back a year.

“Studying during lockdown was still beneficial, as we did it all digitally. It certainly wasn’t my preferred method of learning, but I’m very grateful for what the college was able to do for us.”

Fellow first-year student Emmanuel Oreyeni, from Barking, is due to receive the results of his art and design Btec.

“At first it was difficult to study during lockdown, as I was not used to it, but eventually as I started to get into a routine it got easier,” he said. “One of the biggest challenges I faced was the last project on making a shoe, which of course would’ve been much easier if I had sat next to a technician in college.”

On being assessed without sitting exams, the 17-year-old said: “There is more time to polish your work, but then actually I enjoy doing exams and would’ve preferred to do it that way.”