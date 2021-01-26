Virtual sessions help college students improve their employability

Published: 10:38 AM January 26, 2021

A series of online sessions are helping college students to hone their skills for future employment.

More than 500 people have taken part in the online sessions, held as part of Barking and Dagenham College's 'employability week'.

With students working remotely, the college wanted to set up some online sessions that everyone could join to help keep them motivated and engaged during lockdown.

Topics included CV writing, interview skills, money management, apprenticeships, networking and career advice.

There were also sessions on health and wellbeing in the workplace, creating the right mindset and motivation.

Events officer Agnes Melkvi said: “We feel it’s so important to ensure our students are prepared to enter the working world.

"Employability Week allows us to help do that.

"It’s been great fun for our team to virtually meet with students and help answer any questions they have."