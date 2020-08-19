Search

Advanced search

GCSE results: College principal’s advice on options for what to do next

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 August 2020

Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Archant

Getting your GCSE results is an exciting time. There are plans to be made about the future and what to do next. This year has been especially challenging for students and we know many are anxious about receiving their results.

Whether or not you secure the results that you wanted, there are lots of excellent options available to you, in addition to the familiar option of A-Levels.

Traineeships

This year the government has pledged an additional £111 million for traineeships targeting 16-24 year olds. A traineeship is a course with work experience that gets you ready for work or an apprenticeship. It can last up to 6 months. There is a whole range of traineeships available, just contact your local college for more details.

Apprenticeships

An apprenticeship offers you the chance to earn a wage while you learn. Generally you spend one day a week at college and the rest of the week learning as you work. Apprenticeships are available in all sorts of areas – from construction to accountancy.

You may also want to watch:

BTECs and other vocational courses

You do not need A-levels to go to university. Barking & Dagenham College offers BTECs, including Level 3 extended diplomas (equivalent to 3 A-levels) in a wide variety of subject areas. With a BTEC national diploma under your belt, you can go onto university, do a higher qualification such as a HNC or HND or do a higher or degree apprenticeship.

Resits

If you didn’t get the results you needed, don’t panic. At Barking & Dagenham College you can resit English and/or maths alongside studying a vocational course, so you don’t have to put your education on hold.

Free advice and guidance

Whatever you decide, your local colleges are a fantastic resource for you. At Barking & Dagenham College we have a team of advisors who can help guide you through the options and help you choose a course that is right for you.

You can register to attend our Virtual Information and Enrolment Event, including a live Questions & Answers session on Monday, August 24 using this link: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GRgbaDoYSWqLLnyUNgbkiw

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

From Dagenham film studios to East Bank in Stratford, new projects will help ‘fulfil east London’s potential’, says Sadiq Khan

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell discussing the Dagenham East film studios project with Deputy Mayor for culture and the creative industries Justine Simons and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Be First

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Man airlifted to hospital after crash through wall of car park under flats in Chadwell Heath

Whalebone Lane North, near the intersection of High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Manhunt after crash and stabbing near Becontree station

Police cordoned off a section of Gale Street, Dagenham after a car crash and stabbing. Picture: Peter Murch

Man found stabbed after fight with group of men in Barking

A man in his 40s was found stabbed in Mallards Road, Barking, yesterday (August 16). Picture: Google

From Dagenham film studios to East Bank in Stratford, new projects will help ‘fulfil east London’s potential’, says Sadiq Khan

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell discussing the Dagenham East film studios project with Deputy Mayor for culture and the creative industries Justine Simons and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Be First

Yellow weather warning as more heavy rain forecast in Barking and Dagenham

Roads around the Pipe Major were flooded as heavy rain struck the borough on Sunday (August 16). Picture: Paul Marks

Man airlifted to hospital after crash through wall of car park under flats in Chadwell Heath

Whalebone Lane North, near the intersection of High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

GCSE results: College principal’s advice on options for what to do next

Yvonne Kelly. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College.

Fans are allowed back into non-league football grounds says FA

Clapton CFC fans (Pic: Max Reeves)

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner

West Ham Women announce Kinetica as nutrition partner (Pic: Arfa/West Ham United)

Goresbrook secure first win of season over Gidea Park & Romford after rain-hit clash

Kane Messenger celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Essex on course to make the final after Sussex victory

Essex's Adam Wheater bats during day three of the Bob Willis Trophy match at 1st Central County Ground, Hove.