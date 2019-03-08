Barking and Dagenham College media make up students create 'outstanding' work to mark course's end

Dayna Bartman's werewolf. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Archant

A group of graduating media makeup students have created show stopping final pieces to mark the end of their studies.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liveta Karaliuniene turned a fellow student into a vampire. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Liveta Karaliuniene turned a fellow student into a vampire. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

The youngsters from Barking and Dagenham College put techniques learned over their two year course into action to produce some amazing creatures.

Proud teacher, Sally Jarrott Ibrahim, said: "This work is all so outstanding. I am so proud of them all.

You may also want to watch:

"Each and every one of them will have an amazing makeup career if they stay as determined as they have been during their course at Barking and Dagenham College."

Silver body art created by Hubert Wozniakowski. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Silver body art created by Hubert Wozniakowski. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Among the five, Dayna Bartman used a prosthetics nose, hand knotted postiche goatee and alcohol activated paints to colour the skin to create her werewolf beast.

The budding make-up artist watched An American Werewolf in London and The Vampire Diaries for inspiration, as well as looking at real dogs to examine their fur.

Dayna said: "I'm planning on doing an art course next year to help me gain entrance to university and I'm going to continue to study prosthetics and hopefully go into the film industry."