Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rugby players from Barking and Dagenham College train with team in France

PUBLISHED: 09:50 07 January 2019

Students from Barking and Dagenham College outside the USAP shop during their visit to Perpignan. Picture: B&D College

Students from Barking and Dagenham College outside the USAP shop during their visit to Perpignan. Picture: B&D College

Archant

Sporty students from Barking and Dagenham College’s Rugby Academy spent a fortnight training with a French rugby union team.

Sixteen pupils met and trained with Union Sportive des Arlequins Perpignanais – known as USAP – in Perpignan in the south of France.

Their programme included training and matches with local clubs, meeting the USAP senior team, and visiting Perpignan and the Bryyh Winery in Thuir.

They visited the USAP shop and watched the team play against Castres at the Aimé Giral Stadium.

They were also given guided tours of the Roussillon region and took part in team-building fitness sessions.

Owen Flower, 16, from Romford, said: “My trip to Perpignan was really interesting despite the accommodation not being what you have at home.

“I found that I got along with the boys and that we all made ways to have fun without the use of technology. I learnt a lot about the culture in Perpignan and St Cyprien.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

A man had hs face slashed inside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

Officers stopped the Nissan Micra, which contained three teens thought to be involved with a theft on Boxing Day. Picture: ERPUS

Child, 10, rescued after falling into the Barking Creek

Emergency services at the scene yesterday eveningt. Pic: Twitter@MPSBarkDag

Rogue Barking landlord renting illegally to six people fined £35,000

Sajid Afzil was found illegally renting his seven room property in Park Avenue to six people. Picture: Google

Pupils fall ill the night after school Christmas lunch

A Year 10 pupil took a photo of the turkey, noting it tasted strange and looked pink. Picture: Sally Taylor

Most Read

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Tower Hamlets men who drugged and sexually assaulted 21-year-old woman

#includeImage($article, 225)

Poplar landlord pays up £50,000 after letting overcrowded flat with no heating and leaking boiler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Driver caught with £400k in cash hidden in his van in Poplar

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Rugby players from Barking and Dagenham College train with team in France

Students from Barking and Dagenham College outside the USAP shop during their visit to Perpignan. Picture: B&D College

West Ham blown away by the Gunners

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal scores the fourth goal for her team and celebrated (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking take sting out of the Bees

Ross Elsom and Darrelle Russell celebrate a goal (Pic: Terry Gilbert)

Man stabbed in the face and another slashed in separate knife attacks in Barking

A man had hs face slashed inside the Barking Dog. Pic: Liam Coleman

Daggers’ Taylor left with mixed emotions after thrilling draw against Wood

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the equaliser against Boreham Wood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists