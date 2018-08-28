Rugby players from Barking and Dagenham College train with team in France

Students from Barking and Dagenham College outside the USAP shop during their visit to Perpignan. Picture: B&D College Archant

Sporty students from Barking and Dagenham College’s Rugby Academy spent a fortnight training with a French rugby union team.

Sixteen pupils met and trained with Union Sportive des Arlequins Perpignanais – known as USAP – in Perpignan in the south of France.

Their programme included training and matches with local clubs, meeting the USAP senior team, and visiting Perpignan and the Bryyh Winery in Thuir.

They visited the USAP shop and watched the team play against Castres at the Aimé Giral Stadium.

They were also given guided tours of the Roussillon region and took part in team-building fitness sessions.

Owen Flower, 16, from Romford, said: “My trip to Perpignan was really interesting despite the accommodation not being what you have at home.

“I found that I got along with the boys and that we all made ways to have fun without the use of technology. I learnt a lot about the culture in Perpignan and St Cyprien.”