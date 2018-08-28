Barking and Dagenham College welcomes Malaysian VIPs

Barking and Dagenham College welcomed guest from Malaysia's ministry of education. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE Archant

Barking and Dagenham College has played host to VIP guests from the other side of the world.

The further education college which has campuses in Barking and Rush Green welcomed visitors from Malaysia on Wednesday in a trip organised by the Department for International Trade.

The group of Malaysian early childhood care and education professionals met with the college’s assistant principal for health and science industries, Ann McDaniel.

They were joined by official’s from the Asian country’s ministry of education and ministry of women, family and community development.

Following a tour of the campus and presentation on the college’s early years curriculum, Ann said: “Our Malaysian guests asked a lot of questions and were impressed with the curriculum, the support we provide our learners and our facilities.

“They want to collaborate with us to support the development of their early years education and have invited us to visit them in Malaysia.”