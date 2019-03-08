Festival of Learning lets you try something new

Barking and Dagenham Council are running a Festival of Learning. Pic: LBBD Archant

Have you always fancied learning another language or creating your own t-shirt?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tomorrow is the start of the Festival of Learning which sees Barking and Dagenham Council offering a series of free taster sessions for residents to try something new.

The festival is being organised by the Adult College of Barking and Dagenham and runs to next Sunday.

The events will take place at the college's Barking Campus on Ripple Road, Dagenham Campus on Parsloes Avenue, and at sites around the borough.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Sade Bright, cabinet member for employment, skills and aspiration said: "There's a wonderful saying that you are never too old to learn - and this event proves just that.

"There is something on to suit all ages during the festival and I'd urge everybody to take the chance to try something new.

"Our borough's schools and colleges are proving time and time again to be excelling in their field, so to be able to offer a wide choice of courses, both full and part-time, can only be good for local people."

For the full programme of events taking place during the Festival of Learning, visit newsiteadultcollege.lbbd.gov.uk.