Four in five kids offered first choice schools in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 2:30 PM March 2, 2021

More than three quarters of youngsters have received an offer of their first choice secondary school place. - Credit: PA

More than three quarters of young people will attend their first choice secondary school from September.

Figures from Barking and Dagenham Council show out of 3,372 applications, 2,684 (79 per cent) of 10 and 11-year-olds have been offered their top preference. This exceeds the capital’s average of 66.63 per cent.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “I am delighted to see that such a large proportion of our young people will attend their preferred secondary school in September.

“In these challenging times, it’s pleasing to be able to bring happiness to lots of children and their parents.

“Once again, we have performed incredibly well compared to the rest of London. I would like to personally thank the school admissions staff for their hard work.”

The borough also performed above the London-wide average for top three preferences. A total 93 per cent of applicants in the borough received an offer on a school in their top three, compared to 87 per cent London-wide.

Overall, 97 per cent of applicants in the borough have been offered one of their preferences compared with the London average of 93 per cent.