National Primary Offer Day 2019: Majority of Barking and Dagenham primary pupils offered first choice school

Families are finding out whether or not their children got their first choice primary school. Picture: Dominic Lipinski PA Archive/PA Images

Families have found out whether or not their children got into their first choice primary schools.

In total 95 per cent of parents in Barking and Dagenham have been given their first preference school place, according to the council.

Figures released by the Pan London Admissions Board, which oversees applications, show that the borough has smashed the London average of 85.5pc.

Barking and Dagenham Council received 3,270 applications before the January 15 deadline.

The number of parents securing an offer from a preferred school in the borough was 99pc beating the capital's average of 97pc.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: “Securing your preferred school place for your child is a massive moment for any parent so I am delighted that we have been able to do this for the majority of parents.

“The population of Barking and Dagenham continues to increase year on year, so it is pleasing to see that once again we have come out on top for all of London.

“I would like to personally thank the schools admissions staff for doing their best to meet the aspirations we have for all of our borough's young people.”

The deadline for parents to accept their places is April 30.

Overall, 98.9pc of children received a place at one of their top three preferences.

In total, 3,103 applicants got their first choice, 109 their second, 22 their third, seven their fourth, one their fifth and one their sixth.

And 144 applicants from outside the borough were offered a place in Barking and Dagenham.

The top five boroughs for preference offers were Barking and Dagenham, Newham (94pc), Tower Hamlets (92pc), Bexley (90pc) and Waltham Forest (89pc).

London primaries received 96,598 applications in total this year, a 0.08pc decrease compared to last year, according to the Pan London Admissions Board.

In total, 86pc of all London applicants - or 82,632 children - secured a place at their first preference school.

Sara Williams, chairman of the Pan London Admissions Board, said: “We are pleased that the vast majority of children - 97 per cent - received an offer for a reception place at one of their preferred schools.

“We expect demand for primary school places to continue at least at current levels and demand for secondary school places to grow considerably in the years ahead.

“Each London borough has an admissions team and we are ready to help parents if they have any queries.”