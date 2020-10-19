Road restrictions to come into force outside five Barking and Dagenham schools

Plans to restrict vehicles around five schools in a bid to improve safety have been announced.

The plans aim to increase safety outside school gates and encourage youngsters to walk and cycle to class. Picture: Be First The plans aim to increase safety outside school gates and encourage youngsters to walk and cycle to class. Picture: Be First

Grafton Primary, Dorothy Barley Junior, Manor Junior, Eastbury Community School Primary and Becontree Primary are all part of the scheme which is due to start on Monday, November 2.

The School Streets scheme will be in effect during pick-up and drop-off times meaning temporary restrictions for motorised traffic around each school. A pedestrian and cycle zone will be created during those periods.

Cathy Leicester, headteacher at Dorothy Barley Junior Academy, said: “The safety of our children has always been paramount and it is even more so during the current pandemic.

“We are very keen to reduce the congestion at the school gate so that we can all socially distance more effectively.

“We need to reduce the risk of car accidents and minimise the risk to our families. Therefore, we are encouraging parents and our neighbours to limit the use of their cars during these peak times.”

The School Streets will be operational on weekdays during term time only from 8am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 4pm.

The scheme will be enforced by automatic number plate recognition cameras which will check if a vehicle has a School Street permit.

If a vehicle enters a School Street during the restricted times without one, then a fine will automatically be issued.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “These five schools were keen to be part of this trial to help make streets nearby safer for their pupils.

“By closing roads temporarily to non-residents’ vehicles we will make it safer for children to get to and from school by reducing congestion and pollution.”

Blue badge holders and emergency vehicles will be exempt. Carers, school staff, businesses and people living within the affected areas will need a free permit to leave and return without a penalty. Residents’ parking will be unaffected.

The trial will last 18 months and the council has pledged to consult people throughout before a decision is made on whether to make the measures permanent.

The School Streets programme is being funded by the government as part of its Covid-19 emergency street improvements programme.

For more information about School Streets visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/school-streets