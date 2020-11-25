Barking News Dagenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post Home > News > Education

Parents pleased with traffic reduction scheme at primary school in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:00 PM November 25, 2020    Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020
Barking and Dagenham councillors Margaret Mullane and Evelyn Carpenter with headteacher Martin Nicholson and assistant headte...

Barking and Dagenham councillors Margaret Mullane and Evelyn Carpenter with headteacher Martin Nicholson and assistant headteacher Alice Carroll outside the Grafton Primary School gate. Picture: Nick Williams / Be First - Credit: Archant

Parents at a Dagenham primary trialling the council’s schools streets scheme say it’s started well.

The scheme, which aims to reduce traffic danger outside the gates at pick up and drop off times, was brought in at Grafton Primary and four other schools on November 2.

It restricts vehicles in peak times, effectively creating a pedestrian and cycle zone.

Claire Hunt, whose daughters attend Grafton Primary, said: “It used to be chaos - you couldn’t see anything but cars in front of the school gate. Now, it’s just a nice pleasant journey and it was easy for my girls to cross the road with their bikes without worrying that the cars are driving at them.”

Headteacher Martin Nicholson said: “It has massively reduced congestion at the gate so we can socially distance more effectively.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Margaret Mullane said parents told her the school run was much calmer now while neighbours liked that it improved access to homes and eased parking issues.

Most Read

  1. 1 Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies
  2. 2 Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to keep the doors open
  3. 3 Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham forward Martha Thomas
  1. 4 Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth
  2. 5 Hornchurch, Dagenham, Haringey and Wealdstone find out FA Trophy fate
  3. 6 More Crossrail test trains as project enters 'crucial' phase
  4. 7 Town hall approves 900 homes plan in Barking
  5. 8 Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth
  6. 9 Guilty: Dagenham paedophile who handed himself in after spotting online police appeal
  7. 10 Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London | Exclusive

Solved rates plummet for homicides, sex attacks and robberies

Charles Thomson

person

Campaign

Shop local: Dagenham businesswoman vows to fight till her last breath to...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon

Football

Football should be a safe and open space for everyone says West Ham...

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon

Football

Dagenham manager McMahon pleased with much-needed win at Weymouth

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus