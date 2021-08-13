GCSE results 2021: Students should feel ‘incredibly proud’

Published: 8:27 AM August 13, 2021

L-R: BTEC students Leonardo Da Silva, Peter Wilson,, Emmanuel Oreyeni and Stephen Annan Junior outside Barking and Dagenham College. - Credit: Barking and Dagenham College

Students across Barking and Dagenham celebrated picking up their GCSE results after having exams cancelled for the second year running.

Having attained excellent grades on Tuesday many pupils have decided to stay on in their school’s sixth form.

Barking Abbey School in Barking has enrolled 265 pupils to its sixth form so far, while Robert Clack School in Dagenham has over 220 pupils staying at its sixth form.

Student, Michael Dirokpa from All Saints School, located on Terling Road, attained an incredible 10 grade 9s.

Eastbrook School, on Dagenham Road, saw its pupil Samuel Ratford achieve 10 grade 9s and Juma Shikdar attain eight grade 9s.

Eastbury Community School in Barking saw 17 pupils achieving grades seven to nine in all subjects and Jo Richardson Community School in Dagenham also saw its pupils achieve high grades.

Chair of Barking and Dagenham Secondary Heads, David Dickson congratulated students for their “superb progress” and “fantastic” results.

"Not only have they achieved brilliant results, but they have shown they great resilience and become highly adaptable, flexible and independent learners.

"These are the very skills needed for success in the 21st Century," he said.

Cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter said: "After a great deal of hard work during what has been an uncertain and challenging year, it's excellent that the young people and their families have something to celebrate and look forward to.

"My thanks go to all staff in our schools, who have worked tirelessly to support pupils."

Roger Leighton, of Association of School and College Leaders (Headteachers Association), said: "We must all applaud the efforts of GCSE students - supported by staff and parents - who have worked so hard to achieve an impressive set of GCSE results in the borough this summer.

"Schools have worked flat out to ensure that the grades are accurate based on tough assessment evidence, including classwork, homework, coursework and in-school tests; these assessments have then been subject to multiple layers of checking.

"Students - and the wider community - should therefore have confidence that this year's grades are a fair reflection of students' effort and ability."

Barking and Dagenham College, work closely with the council and the college's principal, Yvonne Kelly said: “Young people have been through an incredibly tough time through the pandemic.

“They have shown resilience and maturity beyond their years; each and every person receiving their results should feel incredibly proud of their achievements.”











