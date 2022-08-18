Students across the borough will be receiving their A-level results today - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Images

Students across Barking and Dagenham are set to receive their A level, BTEC and T Level results today, August 18 – and we will be updating results from all schools and colleges as they come in.

Overall, A Level grades are down on the past two years, though they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The drop was expected as exams were held for the first time since 2019, with a number of adaptations, including advance notice of some topics, to mitigate lost learning during the pandemic.

Students will begin receiving their results from 8am, but universities will already know grades and will be on hand for students with any queries.

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk

All Saints Catholic School

Dagenham’s All Saints Catholic School sixth form students have returned strong A Level results, with 60 per cent achieving A* to B.

Sophie Lettington was one of those able to secure herself a university place she wanted, getting into York after achieving A*s in politics, biology and history.

William Robinson, with two A*s in computer science and maths and an A in physics, and Nancy Adamawa, who achieved A*s in psychology and biology and an A in chemistry, were also among those who received excellent results.

Head teacher Clare Cantle said: “I would like to congratulate our new generation of alumni for their tenacity, maturity and enthusiasm.

“They have focussed all year, focussed on what they could achieve and maintained a sense of mission.

“We are also delighted that so many of our students have decided to continue their studies at Russell Group universities following years of rigorous study here at All Saints.”

Head of sixth form Steve Bonnar added: “We congratulate each and every student who has been with us on a range of learning pathways who now go on to be the best they can be and we look forward to hearing about their continued success.”