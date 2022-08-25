This year is the first time students have sat GCSEs since the pandemic - Credit: PA

Students across Barking and Dagenham are set to receive their GCSE grades today (August 25), with results to be added to this page as they come in.

Various changes were introduced after two years of study disrupted by Covid, with this the first time exams were sat since the pandemic.

Grade boundaries are more lenient as a result. However, results are still expected to fall overall compared to record highs in 2021 - but remain up on 2019.

Students can pick up results from their schools anytime after 8am, with additional options to receive them via email or a call from a teacher.

For those who do not get the results they want, appeals and resits are available.

Let us know your results and stories at londonlive@archant.co.uk





All Saints Catholic School

Aina Kapferer at All Saints Catholic School got ten grade nines in her GCSEs, the highest possible result - Credit: Nick Pauro

All Saints Catholic School is celebrating an above national average GCSE results day, as 85 per cent of grades came back as between nine and four.

The headteacher of the Dagenham school, Clare Cantle, congratulated students for their “determination, dedication and delivery”, after what she describes as “two years of unpredictable circumstances”.

The highest overall achiever was Aina Kapferer, who secured a grade nine in all ten of her subjects, the best possible outcome.

Other students, such as Jade Carnaje (nine nines, one eight) and Zohaa Khalid (six nines, one eight and one seven), were among those who also returned very impressive results.

Ms Cantle added: “We are also delighted that our Year 11 return to us in great numbers to remain a part of the All Saints family as we offer an educational and aspirational pathway for everyone.”