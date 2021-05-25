News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Barking school's support for deaf pupils receives national recognition

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:42 AM May 25, 2021   
Staff and pupils in Eastbury Community School's edible playground.

Staff and pupils at Eastbury Community School in Barking, which has been shortlisted for alternative provision school of the year at the 2021 TES Schools Awards. - Credit: LBBD

A school in Barking has received national recognition for its “groundbreaking” additional resource provision (ARP) for deaf children.

Eastbury Community School provides pupils with support ranging from education into deaf culture and history to supporting language, cognitive and academic development.

Barking and Dagenham Council said the Hulse Avenue school's staff work closely with young people and their families to help them achieve the best they can, both now and in the future.

Eastbury has now been shortlisted for alternative provision school of the year at the 2021 TES Schools Awards, which celebrate the most outstanding people and institutions in the education sector.

Executive headteacher David Dickson said: "Myself and the governors are extremely pleased that our deaf ARP has received national recognition for their innovative and groundbreaking work.

You may also want to watch:

"The ARP staff are an amazing group of talented, dedicated and caring professionals who work tirelessly in the best interests of deaf children.

"We are looking forward to attending the virtual awards on Friday, June 25."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 'critical condition' after fight in Dagenham
  2. 2 Community anger over hotel and pub plans in Barking
  3. 3 Woman unveils lifesaving equipment at Tube station in memory of late husband
  1. 4 Dagenham supermarket closed for allegedly 'breaking Covid rules 15 times'
  2. 5 Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Dagenham
  3. 6 Dagenham school recognised for mental health and wellbeing provision
  4. 7 Knives found during weapons sweep in Dagenham
  5. 8 Early diagnosis centre helps people at risk of cancer get tests sooner
  6. 9 Jailed: Dagenham car burglar after 100mph pursuit in Romford
  7. 10 Love Island promo filming in Barking 'a great opportunity' for college students

Throughout recent lockdowns, ARP staff thought creatively to find solutions that allowed the best access for deaf pupils.

If Eastbury wins the award, it will also be considered for the overall school of the year category, announced as the finale to the online awards ceremony.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for school improvement and educational attainment, said: "This is a well-deserved accolade and recognition for the outstanding work of teachers, communicators, teaching assistants and all staff in this inclusive school, where every pupil is inspired to achieve their best and fulfil their dreams."

Over the past year, Eastbury’s ARP has also won competitions organised by the Royal Horticultural Society and the Royal Association for the Deaf.

It has also filmed at The Globe Theatre as part of Christmas at the (Snow) Globe. 

The council said the ARP has also received praise for its facilities and the contribution that its specialist staff make to the community of deaf education and the world of academia.

Education
Barking News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Public Health Nurse Deirdre Murphy with a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at the mass v

Coronavirus

School pupil among Indian Covid variant cases in Barking and Dagenham

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Fire in Barking

Fire at Dagenham laundrette and warehouse brought under control

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
White Horse pub being demolished

Business

Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Rainham flat block with cladding problems

'Horrific maze': call for block to be repaired and scaffolding taken down

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus