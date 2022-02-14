News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Free school uniform shop coming to Barking this week

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:15 PM February 14, 2022
A second-hand uniform stall will open in Barking on Wednesday (February 16)

A pop-up shop giving away free school uniform is coming to Barking this week.

The pre-loved sale on Wednesday - February 16 - is being organised by Recycle for Your Community, which works across Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Newham and Redbridge.

A range of primary school items in various sizes will be available for families to take home.

Taking place at Every One Every Day on Ripple Road, The School Uniform Bank will have plenty of "gently used, preloved uniform" from school trousers to summer dresses on offer.

The venture provides an opportunity for local families to replace clothes that children have grown out of while also helping to reduce textile waste.

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 1pm-3pm

Address: Every One Every Day, 55 Ripple Road, Barking IG11 7NT

