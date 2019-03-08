Barking and Dagenham College students take top spots in round one of technical skills contest

Three IT students from Barking and Dagenham College have won the top spots in the first round of the WorldSkills competition. Left to right: Shahin Kotarja took second place, Josiah James won third and Alexsandru Stancu took first. Picture: BDC. BDC

Three IT students from Barking and Dagenham College have cleaned up in the first round of a competition to test their skills.

They won first, second and third place in a preliminary stage of the WorldSkills UK Competition 2019.

The top spot went to 17 year old Alexsandru Stancu from Romford. Classmate Shahin Kotarja, 18, from Upney, came in second and Josiah James, 16, from Rainham, took third.

"I am very proud of all the learners. Well done to all of them," said their tutor Alfie Zekaj.

Barking and Dagenham College's trio took part in the first heat of the IT Technician Support WorldSkills 2019 Competition, facing off against Bedford College.

Part funded by the Department for Education, the contest is designed by industry experts.

Its goal is to give students and apprentices the skills needed to help the UK compete globally.

Thousands of students take part in these rounds to get a shot at the finals. The forty-fifth WorldSkills Competition will be held in Kazan, Russia, in August.