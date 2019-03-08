Students prepare to unveil work inspired by Becontree Estate in new photography exhibition

Graceland in Dagenham by Ruby Chapman. Archant

A photography exhibition inspired by what was one of the world’s largest housing estates is due to open.

Brenda, a barmaid at The Beacon Tree pub, being photographed for the exhibition. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College Brenda, a barmaid at The Beacon Tree pub, being photographed for the exhibition. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

The show entitled Nanny Goat Common after the green outside Dagenham Civic Centre includes images taken by Barking and Dagenham College undergraduate photography students in response to the Becontree Estate.

Among the works on show at The White House in Green Lane, Dagenham are photos exploring family history, World War Two bomb sites and churches.

Built on 3,000 acres of greenbelt land the Becontree Estate was built between 1921 and 1935 and was the world largest social housing estates.

Notable former residents include an ex-Archbishop of Canterbury, actor Dudley Moore and football managers, Terry Venables and Alf Ramsey. Mahatma Ghandi even visited.

The Michaels Family by Baylea Michaels. The Michaels Family by Baylea Michaels.

The show features the work of students: Mergime Berisha, Baylea Burgess-Michaels, Ruby Chapman, Olivia McLaughlin, Gloria Mezzanotte, Gavin Rotherham, Catherine Rothschild, Rezija Samoska and Helen Taylor.

The exhibition, a joint project between the college and University of EastLondon, runs from April 3 to May 1. Contact whitehouse@createlondon.org or visit whitehouseart.org for more details.